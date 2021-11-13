A Whole Bunch of Shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Are Coming out in 2022

A Whole Bunch of Shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Are Coming out in 2022By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Nov. 12 2021, Published 8:48 p.m. ET
The second anniversary of the Disney Plus streaming service was celebrated in style today on Disney Plus Day. The event was marked by the announcement of several new productions and long-awaited updates on things like the Hocus Pocus sequel and even a new Enchanted movie. Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe joined the party as well.
In a massive Twitter thread outlining many of the major titles coming to Disney Plus, Marvel Studios confirmed several new MCU titles coming to the service in 2022. Between new seasons, new heroes, and even a couple of surprise announcements, the Universe continues to expand even bigger. Many of these upcoming titles were even showcased with exclusive first looks, showing off some of these exciting new heroes in action.
With films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder coming out in the same year, Phase 4 of the MCU looks to keep the franchise going strong.
Here's the release schedule for all the Marvel shows coming out in 2022 (and other Disney Plus Day announcements).
Moon Knight
As the name suggests, Moon Knight is one of the darker and more intense Marvel heroes out there. Oscar Isaac portrays Marc Spector, a former US Marine who lives with dissociative identity disorder. After encountering the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu, he becomes a conduit for the deity and is imbued with power. May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke have also been cast in unknown roles.
While the character might be obscure from the outset, this isn't the first time the MCU has adapted unknown comic characters with great success, if Guardians of the Galaxy is any indication. Moon Knight is expected to release in 2022 with six episodes.
She-Hulk
She-Hulk follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans and cousin to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Hulking out must also run in the family, as Jennifer can also become a larger, stronger, greener version of herself.
"Smart Hulk" will make a return as he helps his cousin control her powers. The show will also see the return of Tim Roth from 2008's The Incredible Hulk reprising his role as Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination. Jameela Jamil, known for The Good Place, will also star as She-Hulk's rival, Titania. She-Hulk is expected to release in 2022 with 10 episodes.
Ms. Marvel
The young and spunky version of Ms. Marvel will soon make her MCU debut. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a teenage Muslim Pakistani-American who's obsessed with superheroes, specifically idolizing Captain Marvel. After gaining shape-shifting powers, she follows in her idols' footsteps to become the hero of Jersey City.
The events of Ms. Marvel will reportedly lead directly into The Marvels, an MCU movie expected to release in 2023. Ms. Marvel will begin streaming in the summer of 2022 with six episodes.
Secret Invasion
This upcoming series will adapt a classic Marvel Comics storyline. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) comes face to face with a sect of shapeshifting Skrulls who have infiltrated human society. The show will also star Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.
A brief teaser for the series displayed Nick Fury with a green eye, suggesting that a Skrull posing as Nick Fury will come into play. A Skrull previously stood in for Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Secret Invasion is expected to premiere in 2022 with six episodes.
There were plenty of surprise announcements and reveals.
Disney Plus Day also hosted a number of new announcements and surprises. The animated anthology What If...? is officially returning for a second season. Official logos for series like Ironheart (following Riri Williams wearing Stark armor) and Agatha: House of Harkness (a spinoff for the main antagonist of WandaVision starring Kathryn Hahn) were also revealed. There were even announcements for several animated series such as I Am Groot and Marvel Zombies.
Spider-Man and the X-Men will continue on in the MCU.
Two new animated series were revealed on Nov. 12, Disney Plus Day. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is a new show that will follow the early days of Peter Parker becoming the web-slinger we know and love. And in a shocking twist, a new X-Men series is coming to Disney Plus. According to a Marvel exclusive post, X-Men '97 will "[revisit] the iconic era and cast of characters from 1992's X-Men The Animated Series."
Could this finally be the mutants' entry point into the MCU? While Spider-Man: Freshman Year has no release window as of yet, X-Men '97 will come to Disney Plus in 2023.