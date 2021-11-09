Chukwudi Iwuji Joins the Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'By Allison DeGrushe
Nov. 9 2021, Published 12:48 p.m. ET
After years of anticipation, our favorite chaotic superhero team is back in the MCU. On Monday, Nov. 8, director and writer James Gunn announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has officially started production.
It's indeed a triumphant time for James Gunn and his core cast, as it seemed for a while that this moment would never come. James shared a photo with our favorite Guardians cast members to declare the start of filming.
"It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting," he wrote.
While fans were excited to see the gang back together, one face stood out from the rest of the group. In the middle of the picture is Nigerian actor Chukwudi Iwuji, alongside veteran Guardians stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and newcomer Will Poulter.
Chukwudi recently worked with James on the HBO Max original series Peacemaker, so the filmmaker decided to bring him along for his latest Marvel adventure. Let's get straight to it: Who does Chukwudi Iwuji play in GOTG Vol. 3?
Who does Chukwudi Iwuji play in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'?
The actor is joining the threequel, but who does he play? Well, for now, that answer is being kept a secret. After many noticed Chukwudi's presence in the photo, James Gunn addressed the speculation himself.
"Chuk has indeed joined the cast," he wrote on Twitter. "After working with him on Peacemaker, I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with — so I gave him the role most every big-name actor in Hollywood wanted #TalentAboveAllElse."
James Gunn's followers flocked to the replies section with their excitement. Many were anxious they had missed the casting announcement, but James Gunn addressed that too. One fan tweeted at James, "Have I missed who Chukwudi is playing? Has that been released?" To which James responded, "It has not."
Following James' multiple posts, Chukwudi Iwuji took to his Instagram story to express his appreciation for the director. "As an artist, you hope to encounter a champion to open doors for you," he wrote. "Thank you @jamesgunn for practically kicking the doors off the hinges. Let's play!!!"
While his role remains a mystery, superfans are starting to theorize who Chukwudi might be playing in the film.
Marvel fans named several characters they think Chukwudi Iwuji could potentially portray.
Right off the bat, most Marvel fans assume Chukwudi is playing the Silver Surfer. In the past, James Gunn wanted to make a solo Silver Surfer film, so could this be the gateway to his dream project? Only time will tell.
Another character fans have in mind is the cosmic entity Galactus. In his first Marvel Comics appearance, Galactus is a "god-like" figure — does James Gunn's use of "#TalentAboveAllElse" in his tweet hint at this?
Other characters mentioned include Richard Rider's Nova, The High Evolutionary, Vance Astro's Major Victory, Gladiator, and Quasar.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 23, 2023.