Chukwudi Iwuji Joins the Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

After years of anticipation, our favorite chaotic superhero team is back in the MCU . On Monday, Nov. 8, director and writer James Gunn announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has officially started production.

It's indeed a triumphant time for James Gunn and his core cast, as it seemed for a while that this moment would never come. James shared a photo with our favorite Guardians cast members to declare the start of filming.

"It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting," he wrote.