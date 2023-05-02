Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios MCU Fans Are Worried That Rocket Dies in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Wait, does Rocket die in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'? The official trailer hints this is the anthropomorphic raccoon's final mission. By Allison DeGrushe May 2 2023, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Are you ready for one last ride? The time has come to say goodbye to everyone's favorite band of heroic intergalactic misfits, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The third and final installment in the franchise, fittingly titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is the last time audiences see the Guardians as they have come to know them.

The film sees our beloved Guardians settling into life on Knowhere, but soon, their lives are upended by remnants of Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) tumultuous past. In order to protect him, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must rally the Guardians on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life. So, do they complete the mission? Or does Rocket die? Stick around to find out.

Source: Marvel Studios

So, does Rocket die in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'?

With the acclaimed superhero flick set to hit theaters on Friday, May 5, it's currently unknown whether Rocket lives or dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, he's the most likely Guardian to die in the third and final movie.

Rocket has evolved significantly since GOTG Vol. 1, becoming one of the most reliable heroes in the entire MCU. He's battled against various villains and managed to hold his own, but will the fight in GOTG Vol. 3 be too much for him? Only time will tell, but it's not looking too good for the beloved genetically engineered raccoon.

Bradley Cooper said he "cried pretty hard" watching 'GOTG Vol. 3.'

When constructing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, writer-director James Gunn felt encouraged to have Rocket and his traumatic early life drive the narrative. The wise-cracking, cosmic criminal may look tough on the outside — but inside, he's one of, if not the saddest creature in the galaxy.

Source: Marvel Studios

"This is a little animal who was taken and turned into something he shouldn't be and felt completely ostracized and alienated from every other life form in the galaxy and was angry because of that and angry because he's scared," he told Marvel.com. "That loneliness is the center of the Guardians of the Galaxy."

Rocket is an emotional catalyst and the heart of the GOTG Vol. 3 story, so we don't blame Bradley Cooper for tearing up during what is likely his last time voicing the anthropomorphic raccoon.