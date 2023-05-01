Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Is Finally Coming out — When Will It Be on Disney Plus? When will 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' be on Disney plus? The MCU film releases in theaters on May 5. When will it be streaming? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga May 1 2023, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Everyone's favorite band of intergalactic misfits is officially back for one last set. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out in theaters on May 5, the exact date that Vol. 2 was released six years ago in 2017. The new film has us catching up with the Guardians post-Blip. With an alternate timeline Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) having gone rogue and the morbid history behind Rocket (Bradley Cooper) having surfaced, their latest missions may threaten to break up the band.

The film represents something of a swan song for this team, who have had one of the most unlikely success stories throughout the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As of this writing, Vol. 3 currently has a respectable 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' consensus reads "A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU's most ragtag family." When is the film streaming on Disney Plus?

Source: Marvel Studios

When is 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' streaming on Disney Plus?

While we once lived in a new age of cinema where theatrical releases ran concurrently with streaming releases on platforms like HBO Max and Disney Plus, that largely isn't the case anymore. Most major blockbusters have returned to a purely theatrical format for their initial releases with streaming dates to be determined well after their film release dates. In the past, certain films opted for a 45-day theaters-only period before they arrived on streaming services, but even that seems moot now.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, for example, streams on Disney Plus starting on May 17, 89 days after its theatrical release. Based on that, we can assume that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will go for a similar release schedule. With three months having separated one Marvel film's release date and streaming date, we can expect Guardians to stream on Disney Plus in August 2023 at the earliest. No exact release date has been determined as of this writing.