Is Emilia Clarke the New Captain Marvel — Is Brie Larson Getting Replaced? We're hearing rumblings that Emilia Clarke will replace Brie Larson as the new Captain Marvel. Is this a rumor? Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Apr. 17 2023, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

From Mother of Dragons to Captain Marvel? Fans want to know if Emilia Clarke is really the new Captain Marvel. It is true that Emilia, best known for her iconic role in Game of Thrones, is joining the Marvel universe. However, that's not the whole story.

Read on for the details about Emilia's juicy new role, where that leaves Brie Larson, and when we can expect to see the newest offerings from the MCU. That's right — we said offerings with an "s"!

So, is Emilia Clarke the new Captain Marvel?

Certain headlines would have you believe that Brie was replaced by Emilia in the upcoming movie Captain Marvel 2 — which has been renamed, incidentally. More on that in a moment. First, to clear the air, Emilia is joining the MCU as a different character named G’iah in the Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

In 2019's Captain Marvel, Nick was an ally of the Skrulls, and now, Emilia plays the grown-up daughter of a resistance leader who fought with that group.

"There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl,” Emilia told Variety about her part. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

Emilia explained how Nick's failed attempt to help the Skrulls impacted G'iah, “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

But was Brie Larson replaced?

Secret Invasion is a six-part series that is set to come out in the summer of 2023. But MCU fans are also hotly anticipating the sequel to Captain Marvel. Well, good news Brie fans, because she does reprise her role in that film, which comes out in November (months after the series starring Emilia).

In other words, Emilia and Brie have their own Marvel vehicles independent of one another, and Brie has not been replaced by the Me Before You actress.

'Captain Marvel 2' is now 'The Marvels'.

As you can see in the trailer for The Marvels, Brie is very much still Captain Marvel. This film sees her joining forces with Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani. "Iman is the future," Larson told EW. "She is the perfect Ms. Marvel and the most incredible person and castmate. I'm so excited for her success and I'm so excited to see what she will do with her life because she can do anything she wants. She's one of my favorite people on this earth."