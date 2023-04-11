The Villain in 'The Marvels' Could Further the Kree-Skrull War — Details Here
One of several long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects is The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Tayonah Parris as Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. With the release of a new trailer, fans are curious about the film's unreleased details: namely, who the villain is.
So, who is the villain in The Marvels? And who is the actress that plays her? Keep reading for everything you need to know about The Marvels, which his theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.
Who is the villain in 'The Marvels'? She's played by Zawe Ashton.
Right now, details about the villain in The Marvels are under wraps, but rest assured, fans already have a few ideas. In February 2021, Deadline confirmed that actress Zawe Ashton's character is the villain, so fans immediately started looking into all of the popular Captain Marvel foes.
Namely, there are several theories about which character actress Zawe could be playing.
The first theory is that Zawe plays a gender-bent General Dar-Benn, a Kree general who, in league with other Kree generals, grows tired of being ruled by an incompetent leader and stages a coup. Another key element of the story is that the Kree staged the coup to look like the Skrulls were responsible, kicking off another leg of the infamous Kree-Skrull War.
The second theory suggests that Zawe plays a replacement for Ronan the Accuser, previously played by Lee Pace in Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy. The staff that her character carries is remarkably similar to Ronan's, and fans of the MCU know he was killed in the first Guardians film, leaving his position in the Kree Empire open. This role could also easily be folded into the General Dar-Benn role.
Or, Zawe could play Deathbird, a villainous princess from the Shi'ar Empire who kills her mother and sister before being exiled to Earth, where she meets Captain Marvel. The Shi'ar Empire and the Kree Empire went to war in the comics, with the Shi'ar even attempting to annex the Kree.
Ultimately, fans will likely find out more details about the character when Marvel chooses to release them. In a fun turn of events, however, actress Zawe Ashton isn't the only member of her family to play a Marvel villain: her husband-to-be and the father of her child, Tom Hiddleston, currently plays Loki in the MCU! Talk about a family affair.
The Marvels premieres in theaters on Nov. 10, 2023.