Monica Rambeau Has a Superhero Glow-up, and Fans Are Here for It [SPOILERS]

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of WandaVision.

Every week is an exciting new turn on WandaVision, and Episode 7, titled "Breaking The Fourth Wall," is no exception. More and more has been revealed, including the introduction of Monica Rambeau's exciting new powers.

In the comics, Monica's powers lead her to become the superheroine known as Photon, and eventually, Captain Marvel herself. Let's dive into what Monica's powers are and what they could mean for the MCU!