Who Is Tom Hiddleston Dating in 2021? Meet Lucky Lady Zawe Ashton

It’s easy to focus on Tom Hiddleston ‘s incredible career as an actor after his time starring in movies and TV shows like Loki , Thor, Crimson Peak, and Kong: Skull Island . The handsome actor, born in the United Kingdom, has truly made a name for himself in the United States as part of the Hollywood industry. Taking a peek into his dating life is extremely interesting because he’s been linked to some very lovely and high-profile women in the past.

They were also photographed living it up on a romantic getaway to Ibiza together at the beginning of September 2021. They met for the first time after starring in the west end portrayal of Betrayal together in 2019 where they played on-screen lovers. Life imitated art with this one since they’ve now actually started dating.

Some couples like to pump the brakes and take things slow when they make their red carpet debut, but for these two, they seemed to be comfortable letting the world see just how close they’ve gotten in their new relationship.

Tom Hiddleston made his red carpet debut with his new girlfriend Zawe Ashton at the 2021 Tony Award red carpet event. The couple was all smiles as they packed on the PDA for the cameras to see. They consistently leaned toward each other with affection and kept their arms wrapped around each other the majority of their time spent on the red carpet.

Who has Tom Hiddleston dated in the past?

Although when most people think about Tom Hiddleston's dating history, the first face that comes to mind is Taylor Swift's, his past relationships expand way beyond that. There were rumors about Tom and his Crimson Peak co-star Jessica Chastain back in 2013 that never ended up amounting to anything, followed by more rumors about Tom dating Jane Arthy, a music industry vet who was photographed holding hands with Tom in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Rumors about Tom and Elizabeth Olsen made their rounds after the two starred in the Hank Williams biopic I saw the Light in 2015, followed by more rumors about Tom possibly dating Priyanka Chopra. Those rumors were never taken seriously since she started dating Nick Jonas in that same year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

2016 is also the year Tom and Taylor Swift were infamously photographed together by the paparazzi with their short-lived relationship ending amicably. Some people speculate that her song "Getaway Car" from her 2017 album “Reputation" is about Tom since the lyrics describe Taylor’s decision to rebound into a new relationship in order to heal from the heartbreak of an old relationship. In other words, people were connecting the dots with how fast she moved on from Calvin Harris to Tom!

Article continues below advertisement