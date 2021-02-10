Priyanka Chopra Says a Botched Medical Procedure Led to Several Corrective Cosmetic Surgeries

Twitter dug up photos of the former Miss World in her younger years from her very first photoshoot and the truth is, she didn’t look that much different aside from her obviously “different” nose that is the result of a botched polypectomy that happened in the early 2000s.

Although Priyanka originally agreed to the procedure to stop her ongoing colds, things quickly went wrong after her surgeon shaved the bridge of her nose, causing it to collapse and triggering a domino effect of life changes. After her face-related fiasco, the actress says she was dropped from two movies and left feeling “hopeless” and “devastated.”

“My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore,” Priyanka wrote. “Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow.”

While she focused her attention on fixing what the botched medical procedure had done to her face, the public focused their attention on Priyanka’s new look.