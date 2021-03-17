Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Still Eager to Have Kids With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Still Eager to Have Kids With Nick JonasBy Distractify Staff
Mar. 17 2021, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Over the last few years, arguably nobody has kept fans on the edge of their seat in anticipation of baby news like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Priyanka and Nick, who have been lovingly married since 2018, have expressed their profound happiness with one another and have even hinted at having kids on more than one occasion.
Since their marriage became official, fans have constantly speculated on and off about the couple having a bun in the oven. So, is Priyanka Chopra Jonas pregnant? Here's what we know about their thoughts on it all.
Is Priyanka Chopra Jonas pregnant?
As of now, the actress is definitely not pregnant. Despite a few social media rumors suggesting recently that her wearing baggier clothing was indicative of such, there is no valid confirmation to assume she is truly pregnant.
Priyanka, who most recently featured alongside Nick to reveal the 2021 Oscar nominees, has been busy acting and working on personal endeavors for quite some time, but during a 2019 interview with Vogue India, she shared that having a baby is very much on her "to-do list."
Right after that, while appearing on an episode of Today, she conversed with Hoda Kotb about how eager she was to bring children into the world with Nick Jonas. "I can't wait. I really can't wait," she gushed. "I mean, there's so much that happens in our lives, but whenever God blesses us with it, it's something that we both definitely want."
Nick hopes to have "many" kids with Priyanka. So, when is this happening?
In an interview with E! News, Nick explained that he is open to the prospect of having "many" kids with Priyanka, but maintained that a strong foundation is needed for something like that. "It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is. We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now, it's just about making sure we're good."
Priyanka is clearly on the same page as her husband, saying: "Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams." So, rumors aside, it may just be a matter of time before a baby announcement from the duo is the real deal.
What are Priyanka and Nick up to in their own careers nowadays?
While we wait to figure out whether the Chopra-Jonases are setting the world up for a big reveal, the couple have still been hard at work furthering their respective careers.
According to the BBC, Priyanka has been living in London as of late while she works on the television show Citadel. She, her mother, and her dog have been quarantining and working from the European city for a few months now.
While his wife has been thousands of miles away, Nick has been living and working hard from the couple's Los Angeles home. Aside from recently releasing the deluxe version of his album "Spaceman" as a surprise for fans, Nick works hard on his contributions for The Voice, as well as (of course) being a doting husband to Priyanka, distance aside.
Our eyes will be peeled for any upcoming Chopra-Jonas baby announcements, just as they have been since the moment they tied the knot.