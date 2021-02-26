Did the Jonas Brothers Really Break up Again?

Everyone’s plans were derailed by the pandemic, so we can’t be too surprised that it also affected our favorite band of brothers. The Sun ’s music insider shared, “The Jonas Brothers’ reunion is effectively over for now. They had an album ready to go and were about to announce it last March but then the pandemic happened and everything was postponed.”

Well, postponed doesn’t mean broken up, right? It’s not shocking that if the Jonas Brothers aren’t able to all be together as easily that they’d work on their own material for now. The insider shared, “Since then they’ve all been working on their own projects and they feel like they’ve moved on from that music. There’s been no big falling out this time, but realistically it will be a while before they do music as a trio again.”