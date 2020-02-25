We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
#TBT to When the World Thought Nick Jonas Had Giant Nipples

Don't believe everything you see on the internet, folks! You most likely heard that from the adults in your life once (or a million) times as a kid when you were surfing the 'net on your family's desktop. And although that piece of advice might actually be older than Kylie Jenner, the lesson remains true to this day thanks to the rise of social media and the creation of photo editing apps, including FaceTune, LightRoom, and Photoshop. 

Likewise, remember back in 2015, when everyone thought that Nick Jonas had enormous nipples? The rumor spread like wildfire after a photo of the singer-songwriter in a bathing suit emerged, with — well — larger-than-life nips. Fans of the singer were quite literally shocked. Like, they couldn't believe their eyes. 