Here's Why Kong and Skull Island Look Different in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

The 2017 film Kong: Skull Island takes place in 1973 and in the 40-something years since, the island has undergone some major changes, one being that humans have established a base on it that they use as a containment for Kong.

"The movie opens on Skull Island, which has changed a lot in the 40-something years since we last saw it in Kong," the film's producer Alex Garcia told Comic Book. "When the movie first opens, we are witnessing the beginning of a really massive event, a massive mission that is being undertaken to stem this global threat."