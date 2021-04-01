We Finally Know the Winner of the Legendary Brawl Between 'Godzilla vs. Kong' [SPOILERS]

Currently, Godzilla vs. Kong is slated to be the last movie in the MonsterVerse, but given all the success the film has already garnered, never say never. It has been noted that, unlike previous MonsterVerse films, there was no end credits scene following Godzilla vs. Kong, seemingly implying that would be the last of its nature.

Many have drawn parallels between the MonsterVerse and Guillermo Del Toro's Pacific Rim franchise, which featured humans inside giant robots to defeat monsters of unusual size roaming about in the world. Maybe a Godzilla and Kong Vs. Pacific Rim could be a worthwhile gambit? The idea of people getting inside giant robots to fight oversize monsters might be what 2021 needs.

However, in the age of film franchises, it's hard to say when a franchise that's been around since 1954 could be ending. There were quite a few minor Titan characters introduced in all four movies of the current franchise, so who knows! Perhaps next we could see a Mothra film arrive in theaters.

