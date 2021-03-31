There's No End Credits Scene in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' — but Will There Be Another Movie?

One of the longest-running movie franchises that will seemingly never die, no matter what happens, is Godzilla. First debuting as "Gojira" back in 1954, the giant monster with a penchant for destruction began as a metaphor for the destruction wrought on Hiroshima when the United States dropped an atomic bomb in retaliation for the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

But now, people recognize the Kaiju as a cool giant monster that loves to smash things, and after Godzilla vs. Kong, people are wondering if there will be another movie.