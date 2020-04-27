HBO Announces New ‘Hellraiser’ Series Coming Soon

Filmmaker David Gordon Green, known for the other pop culture horror film franchise, Halloween, is slated to direct several episodes, including the pilot episodes.

There aren’t a lot of details surrounding the new reboot, but it’s being described as “an elevated continuation and expansion of the well-established Hellraiser mythology.” In fact, this new TV show is not being labeled as a reboot at all. Still, it will keep Pinhead as the centerpiece while making use of already existing mythology in the original movie.