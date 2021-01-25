Kong Is Tasked With Saving the World From Impending Doom in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

Diehard fans of the series may have picked up on the hidden bit that seems to indicate another enemy in the fray. Although Godzilla is already a formidable enemy for Kong to face off against, there might be another, even more sinister foe hidden in the trailer as well.

MechaGodzilla, who is seemingly hiding in plain sight in the intro sequence of the movie's official trailer (in the clip below), may very well be another force that the massive ape will have to contend with in his bid to save the city.