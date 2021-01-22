Chase Hudson Stars in the Movie 'Downfalls High' Directed by Machine Gun Kelly

Chase Hudson's IMDb now features his first acting credit. The TikTok star known as Lil Huddy is making his debut in a movie titled Downfalls High. Directed by rappers and artists Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun, the movie is a musical that premiered on Facebook Watch in January 2021.

Lip sync vids on TikTok don't necessarily translate well to singing IRL, but Chase has a whole crew of musical talent around him to help him through it all. Plus, he's even making music himself.