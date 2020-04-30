Is Tana Mongeau Dating Ex-Girlfriend Bella Thorne's Ex-Boyfriend Mod Sun?

Following her split with popular YouTube star Jake, Tana Mongeau seems to have been living the single life. Well, until now. Recently, the vlogger sparked dating rumors with singer Mod Sun (real name Derek Smith) after the two were featured on one another's Instagram Stories.

Is Tana Mongeau dating Mod Sun?

The MTV starlet has a few celebrity exes under her belt including Bella Thorne, Jake, (rumored) Noah Cyrus, and Brad Sousa. So, did Tana find love again after her "marriage" ended in December 2019? As individuals continue to practice social distancing amid the current coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), Tana seems to have been spending her quarantine time with the 33-year-old rapper.

Source: Instagram

On April 29, Tana posted a shirtless video of the singer on her Instagram Stories, writing: "I've been taking videos of him for 20 minutes. He thought it was pictures this whole time. I just wanted 2 play." And, this isn't the first time the controversial Youtuber shared a picture of the rapper on her social media. Just one week prior, Tana shared a video of the pair looking smitten with one another, which she captioned, "That skin glisten. Those diamonds dancing."

Mod Sun has also posted about his rumored new girlfriend, captioning a snap of the pair: "I helped work on a new son for Tana called 'Without You.' We've been making music together for 3 years now. I always saw in her what I hear in this song." So, could the two just be friends? It very much is possible since the pair have not confirmed if their alleged romance is just a friendship or something more.