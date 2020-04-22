Tana Mongeau Doesn't Like Using Labels to Describe Her Sexuality, and That's OK

In a video titled "the truth about my relationships, break ups, and sexuality" that Tana posted to YouTube back in January 2019, the internet personality opened up about her relationship at the time with actress Bella Thorne, and also explained to her fans that she doesn't like putting her sexuality "in a box." However, if she had to identify with a label, she said she would consider herself to be pansexual.

"If you wanna call that pansexuality, you can call me pansexual. I think that people need a box to put people in to feel okay, but I'm just not like that...I'm going to love who I want to love, I'm going to do what I want to do, and I don't give a f--k who doesn't like it," she said.

Watch the full video for yourself below. Although Tana can be outspoken and controversial, the video shows a very honest and genuine side of her that viewers don't often see.