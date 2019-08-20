Tana Mongeau Addresses Jake Paul Cheating Rumors After He's Photographed With Ex on Lunch Date

Is Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s relationship ending faster than it started? Well, according to social media the two may not be on the best terms. Rumors have started to surface that, after their wedding, Jake has been cheating on his lovely bride.

The popular YouTube stars created major buzz after getting married less than two months after dating. However, many fans were quick to question the authenticity of their relationship, claiming that the two were just dating for the clout. Further evidence of this theory surfaced following comments Tana made on her MTV reality series.

After receiving backlash for her remarks, she explained to fans on YouTube, “To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally... I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love.” She added, “To all of the people who think that it’s not real and we’re just putting on this show as two f--king sociopaths—it is real.”

Is Jake Paul cheating on Tana Mongeau just weeks after their wedding? Look away, Tana. On August 18, the reality star posted a parody of herself singing Ariana Grande’s single “Thank You, Next.” "Thought I'd end up with Bella / Yet it wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake I'm so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter," she sang. Yikes!

The YouTube star references her love life in the lyrics, naming ex-girlfriend Bella Thorne, whom she dated for a little over a year. Tana had an on-and-off relationship with fellow YouTuber Hunter Moreno. The so-called ex that the blonde beauty is referencing that her man was spotted out with is model Erika Costell. Jake and Erika were photographed having lunch together at Panera. Tana also seemingly subtweeted about the situation, writing, “Lmao. WTF.”

This is not the first time Jake’s commitment has been questioned. In a recent vlog, the YouTuber filmed a music video in Ibiza, which his “wife” was reportedly supposed to star in, though, she had a “family emergency” and could not make the trip. “Tana was supposed to come here but she missed her flight because she had a family emergency, so I needed someone else to be in the music video," he explained on the vlog.

“I already know what everyone’s gonna say,” Jake said in a voiceover as models in bikinis were pictured alongside the newlywed. “Jake you’re with these girls on a jet ski and you have a wife… and Jake, you’re jumping off the yacht with the girls, what are you doing, Jake?” He continued, “Guys, let’s be real here. Why can’t I just get some content with some pretty ladies? I think Tana would be proud of me for interacting with these girls. I can be friends with girls, right, guys?"

So, why did Erika and Jake break up? The couple known to fans as “Jerika” ended their relationship less than one year after dating. Though the two never addressed why they decided to call it quits, the Team 10 frontrunner did reveal in a November 2018 statement that part of their relationship was fake, but he still developed feelings.

