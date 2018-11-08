Fans Came up With the Craziest Theories to Explain Jake Paul and Erika Costell's Breakup

In heartbreaking Youtube news, Jake Paul and Erika Costell announced their break up after less than one year together. Split rumors had been swirling around the couple, known by their millions of fans as "Jerika," for weeks but it was just speculation until Jake confirmed the split on social media.

In a lengthy letter on Twitter, Jake, 21, revealed the couple broke up a few weeks ago, after trying their "best to work it out and find a solution." He went on to explain the reasoning behind the split, adding, "After many discussions and some serious soul searching, it became apparent to us weeks ago that we could no longer be boyfriend and girlfriend," he wrote. "While it was a truly heartbreaking decision, it is the healthiest thing for both of us."

Jake officially started dating Erika, 25, earlier this year, following his nasty split from ex-girlfriend and former Team 10 star Alissa Violet. Jake asked Erika to be his girlfriend during a Miami Heat basketball game in April — and no, they were never married. Jake revealed that part of their relationship was fake — but his feelings for her were 100 percent real. "I like her, she likes me…she’s just like a homie," Jake told PeopleNow at the time. "She makes me laugh and I can be myself around her. She's really attractive, too."

So, why did Jake Paul and Erika Costell break up? Jake did not mention a specific reason for their split in his letter, but he did make it very clear he has no hard feelings toward Erika. "Erika is such a beautiful soul and she truly changed my life," he explained. "She is powerful, smart, and [an] independent woman, who has such a bright future ahead of her and has helped me become a better person on multiple levels. The times we had together are irreplaceable and I will forever be grateful that she was part of my life." Despite the heartfelt statement, fans have some crazy theories of their own to explain the breakup — and TBH, they are pretty convincing.

Shane Dawson is to blame. The split comes just weeks after fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson announced the premiere of his latest docuseries, The Mind of Jake Paul. Viewers got an up-close look at Jake and Erika's relationship on the series, where they reassured fans they weren't just together for the views. "It started as fake, but it don't think it was ever fake... we got married the first day I joined Youtube, so people are always going to have that," Erika said. However, fans are still pointing the finger at Shane for the break up. "Shane Dawson did 8 videos on how Erika Costell was gonna change Jake Paul and help him be a better person only for them to break up a month later lmaoooooo cash them checks," one fan tweeted before another added, "So after the series with Jake Paul is posted on YouTube suddenly Erika and Jake break up... that’s none of my business tho."

Source: YouTube

Meanwhile, Shane is busy planning his follow-up. "Just when i started enjoying my break," he tweeted following the announcement. "Alright.... Andrew grab the camera. I’ll call the Uber."

Did Jake Paul cheat? Last month, rumors surfaced that Jake was cheating on Erika with UK model Selina Christoforou, who shared screenshots of DMs of Jake offering to fly her out. Fellow YouTuber Keemstar also found "evidence" that Jake was already moving on with Instagram model Nikki Banner, after she posted a photo in front of what appeared to be the Team 10 bus. Nikki admitted to hooking up with Jake — but was adamant it was after his split from Erika. Whatever happened, fans are not happy with Jake's decision to move on so quickly. "You know what, you have done this over and over again! Why Jake? That girl actually gave a damn. Well now, her give a damn is busted. Ugh!!! Erika deserves better if you did cheat, according to Keemstar ya did, and he's not been wrong yet," one follower wrote.

Source: Instagram

It's all a Jake Paul-level prank. For fans in denial about the breakup, they are still holding out hope that this is just one big prank orchestrated by Jake — ahead of Erika's birthday on Nov. 12. "I am not supposed to say this but I think this is fake and @jakepaul and @erikacostell did not break up he might be pranking us and he might surprise us on Erika’s birthday," one fan predicted. Right...