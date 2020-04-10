Remember That Time Tana Mongeau Got Arrested at Coachella?

But why was the influencer arrested in the first place?

Though it's been three years since the incident, Tana decided to reshare the photo of her mugshot on her Instagram, captioning the post, "in honor of Coachella weekend coming up #mugshotchallenge #neverforget".

If you don't already own a vintage Tana Mongeau mugshot shirt, you probably forgot the controversial YouTuber was once arrested.

Tana was charged with possession of alcohol.

Tana didn't waste any time capitalizing on her misfortune, taking to YouTube only days after the incident to tell her side of the story for her fans. And in typical Tana fashion, she gave us every detail of the day, resulting in a 21-minute video. The video, titled "I GOT ARRESTED AT COACHELLA... storytime?", explains the incident, which happened on the last day of the second weekend of Coachella in 2017.

Source: Instagram

She said that, after a series of other misfortunes all happening to her leading up to the music festival, she was looking forward to going – mostly for Lorde, who was performing on the main stage the last day. "And I just want to state at this point this entire day, in this very moment, I was dead sober," she said. "Not a sip of alcohol. Not a drink of alcohol. Like hello God, I am doing something good for once."

Tana claims she and her hungover friends went to the bar to get some Red Bulls and water, but a bartender instead offered them whatever drink they wanted, claiming she was a fan of Tana's. "I am so bad at saying no to anything, and so I was like 'fine,'" she admitted. "'We'll just take Red Bull vodkas.'"

Source: Instagram

She claimed that as soon as she went to take a sip of the drink, she was surrounded by four undercover police officers, who then proceeded to handcuff her and charge her. Tana claims she was then taken into custody, where she was questioned and then charged. "I still understand I'm completely wrong. I should not have accepted the drink, I should not have been holding the drink, I should not have been drinking the drink," she said in the video. "I know I'm breaking the law. I know I'm wrong."

Tana says before she was let go, they charged her with "the highest charge of minor in possession of alcohol and minor in consumption of alcohol," though she also claims they did not do a breathalyzer. Both of these charges are misdemeanors.