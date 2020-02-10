Tana Mongeau's Meteoric Rise on YouTube Is Still Baffling to a Lot of Us

It’s crazy to think about the fact that some of today’s biggest YouTube stars weren’t even on our radar a decade ago. Would we be better off if internet celebs such as PewDiePie and Logan Paul hadn’t entered our orbit? Possibly… but they do keep us entertained.

We think it’s safe to say that Tana Mongeau has had one of the craziest journeys to social media stardom over the last few years — transitioning from a seemingly ordinary high-schooler to an all-star vlogger popular enough to host her own convention (more on that disaster later).