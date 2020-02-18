Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul Seemingly Use Each Other for Publicity on Brunch Date

When you’re a C-list celebrity trying to stay relevant, who do you call? The paparazzi, of course! YouTuber Tana Mongeau and her (former?) brother-in-law Logan Paul met up for a brunch date in L.A. on Feb. 17 — and made sure to cozy up to each other for the cameras.

Tana famously broke up with fellow content creator Jake Paul less than six months after the couple held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. The marriage wasn’t legal, and the pair has continuously been accused of staging the whole thing for publicity. So, is Logan providing a shoulder for Tana to lean on or is he her rebound?