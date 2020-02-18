We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
tana-mongeau-logan-paul-together-1582050401389.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Tana Mongeau and Logan Paul Seemingly Use Each Other for Publicity on Brunch Date

By

When you’re a C-list celebrity trying to stay relevant, who do you call? The paparazzi, of course! YouTuber Tana Mongeau and her (former?) brother-in-law Logan Paul met up for a brunch date in L.A. on Feb. 17 — and made sure to cozy up to each other for the cameras.

Tana famously broke up with fellow content creator Jake Paul less than six months after the couple held a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. The marriage wasn’t legal, and the pair has continuously been accused of staging the whole thing for publicity. So, is Logan providing a shoulder for Tana to lean on or is he her rebound?

Are Logan Paul and Tana Mongeau together?

We wholeheartedly believe the duo wanted their recent outing to make tabloid headlines and that they flirted for the paparazzi pics, but we doubt there’s actually anything romantic going on between the influencers.