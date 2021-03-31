Godzilla and Kong Are Ancestral Enemies With a Deep-Rooted Hatred for Each Other

Godzilla and Kong Are Ancestral Enemies With a Deep-Rooted Hatred for Each OtherBy Mustafa Gatollari
Trying to make sense of huge crossover events with different popular figures is a delicate balancing act that's often difficult to pull off. That's probably why the Avengers flicks are so dearly beloved by moviegoers all over the world. They managed to take "alphas" from successful film franchises and bring them together for a huge cinematic event that saw them working together as a team to combat a greater threat.
Godzilla vs. Kong takes an obviously different approach. Why do these two titans of movie monsterdom hate one another so much?
Why does Godzilla hate King Kong? It's literally in their blood.
Alright, so you know how monster movies have this annoying habit of focusing way too much on the humans in the storyline instead of who the ticket-buying public actually came to see in the flicks, i.e. giant Kaijus hell-bent on destruction and inter-mega monster warfare.
Well, Godzilla vs. Kong has some of those awful tropes in it. A solid 40 minutes pass before we see the two beasts actually face off in the film.
The plot for the movie has been criticized for being a thinly-veiled attempt at getting the two iconic beasts on screen together, but in all honesty, no one's really headed in a Godzilla versus King Kong face-off movie expecting to hear award-winning exposition. Reviewers have generally been very positive when it comes to the action sequences featured in the movie.
The plot does attempt to explain why the two monsters are so focused on fighting one another.
That's because they're long-time ancestral enemies. The film's plot centers around the fact that the two monsters' species are longtime enemies and have a beef that dates back to what seems like millions and millions of years. Apparently, there was an ancient Titan War that went down a long, long time ago. Godzilla and Kong are some of the last remaining beings from that war.
The secret organization in the Godzilla movies, Monarch, captures Kong in an attempt to use him against Godzilla in an epic fight. They fear they really don't stand a chance against the nuclear-powered lizard unless they're able to unleash a giant ape who can open up a humongous can of opposable-thumbed whoop-ass.
Does 'Godzilla vs. Kong' have an end credit scene?
If you were hoping to get even further insight into the blood feud between Godzillas and Kongs after the movie's credits, then you're out of luck. That's because there isn't anything once the credits are done. No evil monster hatching from an egg, or some alert of a new threat on the horizon, or Godzilla and King Kong munching on some ginormous shawarma sandwiches following their battle.
The movie has already been released in theaters worldwide. If you wanted to catch it on HBO Max, then you're going to need to stream it from a U.S.-based IP address or wherever else the streaming service is offered.
It's highly possible that another Godzilla movie is in the works seeing as the global box office returns for the movie are the highest out of any Hollywood picture during the COVID-19 pandemic. Godzilla vs. Kong has already grossed a whopping $123 million, which is not bad when you consider that movie theaters are still not opened in full capacity and not a cent of the domestic box office has been accounted for.