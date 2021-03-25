Is Mario Really Going to "Die" on March 31? No, Gamers Are Just Being Dramatic

Nintendo might own a bunch of cuddly, creative, and whimsical video game licenses and be seen as the "kids'" video game console of choice. However, they're also known to be a bunch of shrewd business people who ultimately drop the banhammer on anyone who plays fast and loose with their properties.

They've viciously gone after folks who disseminate ROMs of their titles and make business decisions that mortify their fans — which is why so many gamers are claiming Mario officially "dies" on March 31.

Why are people tweeting that Mario dies on March 31, 2021?

I know, it's a shock: Large demographics of people are freaking out on Twitter using hyperbolic, end-of-world language? Remember when everyone and their mother thought that World War 3 was going to break out for two days, and then we all went back to accusing people of toxic behavior instead? Well, the reason for these latest rumors is that Super Mario 3D All Stars is being pulled from both physical and digital shelves.

The title is a fan favorite and contains three popular Super Mario titles from the Nintendo 64, Gamecube, and Wii. Along with Super Mario Bros 35 and Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros, a ton of 35th anniversary products are also going to be taken down from Nintendo's store. Think of it as Disney putting stuff "back in the vault" like they used to do back in the day with VHS releases of classic films.

If you've never played Super Mario 3D All Stars, it includes remastered versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. All three of the titles have received tons of praise over the years, and if there's one thing that holds true for them all, it's that they have tons of replay value and manage to not feel dated, despite their older, more rudimentary 3D graphics.

The game is one of the more popular titles available on the Switch, which is why fans are scratching their heads at Nintendo's decision to not just stop producing new physical copies, but also to remove it from the digital store.

