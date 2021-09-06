Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's Red-Carpet Chemistry Has Fans Questioning Their Relationship

Although the recent viral clip of Jessica and Oscar at the Venice Film Festival has drawn the eyes (and comments) of millions of fans, the duo has worked together quite a bit before. The moment in question at the 2021 festival was part of the duo's promotion for their upcoming HBO limited series, Scenes From a Marriage, but Jessica and Oscar have a history that goes back to their days as students at Juilliard and has transcended over two decades of fame.

The two stars also worked together on A Most Violent Year back in 2014 and have remained creative inspirations for one another throughout the years, sharing a level of trust that Jessica has spoken about before.

"It’s a blessing because there’s immediate trust. You don’t have to be worried about offending. You can be very honest," she said recently, per Deadline.