We Have Some Theories About 'The Marvels,' and They're All Epic

Basically, in the Ms. Marvel finale mid-credits scene, Kamala Khan's bangle glows purple, and she then seems to trade places with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers ends up in Kamala’s bedroom, and Kamala ends up … somewhere in the multiverse. And then we learn that they’ll be back in The Marvels in 2023. But what will The Marvels be about and who will be in the upcoming film?