We Have Some Theories About 'The Marvels,' and They're All Epic
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel's series finale.
With so many new MCU properties coming out between the movies and the Disney Plus series, there hasn’t been as much hype about The Marvels. But now that Ms. Marvel has finished airing and the finale teased the upcoming film, everyone wants to know what The Marvels will bring.
Basically, in the Ms. Marvel finale mid-credits scene, Kamala Khan's bangle glows purple, and she then seems to trade places with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers ends up in Kamala’s bedroom, and Kamala ends up … somewhere in the multiverse. And then we learn that they’ll be back in The Marvels in 2023. But what will The Marvels be about and who will be in the upcoming film?
Much of the main cast for ‘The Marvels’ has already been announced. Who will be in it?
Initially, The Marvels was going to be the sequel to Captain Marvel and was referred to as Captain Marvel 2. However, as different storylines developed in the MCU, Marvel Studios and executive Kevin Feige realized that The Marvels would be a much more fitting name.
That’s because the film brings together three “Marvels”: Brie Larson as the original Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Teyonah Parris as a potential future Captain Marvel (Monica Rambeau), and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel). However, they’re not the only characters in The Marvels. Samuel L. Jackson confirmed that he’d be reprising his role as Nick Fury, and it’s been reported that Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo.
Not only that, but Zenobia Shroff, who plays Muneeba (Kamala’s mom) in Ms. Marvel, accidentally spoiled Kamala’s family’s return to The Marvels. Zenobia will appear on the MCU silver screen alongside Mohan Kapur, who plays Kamala’s father, and Saagir Shaikh, who plays Kamala’s brother, Amir.
In addition to many characters we’ve already met, two new actors are joining the MCU in The Marvels. Deadline revealed in February 2021 that Zawe Ashton has been tapped to play the film’s villain, although we don’t yet know who that villain is. StarNews Korea also revealed that popular South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon will join The Marvels, but his character is still under wraps.
With all these characters coming together, it’s unclear what exactly ‘The Marvels’ will be about.
While details about the plot of The Marvels have been kept relatively secret, Marvel fans are full of theories based on the Ms. Marvel finale. Basically, the end of the episode leaves us with two major cliffhangers that are likely tied to The Marvels: the fact that Kamala has a mutation in her genes, and of course, Kamala’s switch with Carol.
The most plausible theory for what will happen is that it will have something to do with the Inhumans, who were created by the Kree. In the comic books, Kamala is an Inhuman, a super type of human created by the Kree during the historic Kree-Skrull War thousands of years ago.
Because Captain Marvel was also in the middle of the Kree-Skrull conflict, it’s only fitting that this would be a major plot point in The Marvels. Perhaps the Kree unlock their “sleeper cells,” which includes the Inhumans, and it’s up to Kamala to lead the Inhumans to the “good” side.
Another theory is that The Marvels will somehow tie into Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Because Kamala’s bangle was seen in a temple with the Ten Rings symbols, the pair of bangles spoken about in Ms. Marvel could definitely be tied to the Ten Rings.
Perhaps Carol was doing her due diligence in uncovering more details about the Ten Rings, and that’s what led to her switch with Kamala. We’ll just have to see how the stars align.
The Marvels is set to be released in theaters on July 28, 2023.