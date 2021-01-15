Who Is Brie Larson Dating? She's Moved on From Alex Greenwald

Actress Brie Larson is one of many to have a slew of impactful roles under her belt. After first gaining attention for her role in United States of Tara, Brie quickly shifted her focus to film, appearing in Room, Short Term 12, and (most notably) Captain Marvel.

The actress started a YouTube channel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to connect with her audience better, but there's still a lot that fans don't know about her. What is Brie's dating history, and is she dating anyone now?