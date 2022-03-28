What Is Samuel L. Jackson's Net Worth? He's an Acting Legend

In the decades that followed, Samuel became one of the most famous faces in Hollywood and went on to take on dozens more roles in hit films such as in The Matrix and Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

He has also continued to portray Nick Fury in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films and television shows.

Back in 2011, The Guinness Book of World Records listed Samuel as the world's highest-grossing actor, having netted $7.42 billion over the 68 films he had made at the time of writing, per The Hollywood Reporter. If that doesn't define success, then we don't know what does!