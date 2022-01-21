'As We See It' Features Autistic Actors as Autistic Characters in a Representation Win

Jack, Harrison, and Violet are played by Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, and Sue Ann Pien respectively. Each actor identifies as being on the autism spectrum, a casting choice that was important to show creator Jason Katims, who is the parent of an autistic child.

"It's important to me because I wanted to get it as right as we could," Jason told Forbes. "It was also really important, for the same reason, to have people on both sides of the camera who identify as on the spectrum."