Desi Arnaz Loved Lucille Ball, but Did He Ever Cheat on Her?

In Season 3 of the Turner Classic Movies podcast The Plot Thickens, which is all about Lucy and Desi, we learn that Lucy sat on the phone with Desi the day he died. The only thing she could say to him was "I love you," over and over again. Desi had enough strength to say "I love you too, honey."

That was the last time they spoke. Desi died two days later in the arms of his daughter. It seems Desi did love Lucy. No need to even ask.