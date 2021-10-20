A Look Back at Hollywood Legend Lucille Ball's Awe-Inspiring Life and Career

No other entertainer has had the same lasting legacy that Lucille Ball has. Throughout her almost six-decade career, Lucille ventured into several industries, including modeling and acting. She started on the silver screen, then moved towards television in the 1950s, starting with her and Desi Arnaz's creation, I Love Lucy.

Even after 30 years since Lucille left us, she is still one of the most beloved individuals on the planet. Let's take a trip down memory lane and talk about all things Lucille Ball.