A Teaser Trailer for 'Being the Ricardos' Just Dropped — What Do We Know so Far?

Lucille Ball was born Aug. 6, 1911, in Jamestown, NY. At the age of 14, she began dating an older man her mother didn't approve of. In an effort to squash this relationship, Lucy's mom used her love of performing to drive a wedge between the two by signing her up for the John Murray Anderson School for the Dramatic Arts.

In Ball of Fire: The Tumultuous Life and Comic Art of Lucille Ball, Lucy said of that time, "All I learned in drama school was how to be frightened."