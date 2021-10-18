Australian Comedian Hannah Gadsby Is All Wifed Up — Who's the Lucky Lady?

She's the funny lady from Down Under and she's taken, for good. Perhaps you're familiar with Hannah Gadsby 's equally hilarious and soul-baring debut Netflix special, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, which has a wildly impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent. "Had I known just how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might've budgeted my s--t a bit better," she joked in her follow-up special, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas. Hannah is singlehandedly redefining stand-up comedy as we know it.

Her critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up specials introduced the lesbian comic from little Smithton, Tasmania, Australia, to the world, and now we're all listening in awe. But after hearing her spill her pain to us in the most eloquent and hysterical way possible, we're just glad that she's found happiness, as she secretly got married in Jan. 2021. Hannah's all wifed up, so who's the blushing bride?

Who is Hannah Gadsby's wife?

Despite the Emmy and Peabody-winning comic being an open book onstage, she kept her relationship private until she officially tied the knot. "I would like to introduce all y’all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold," Hannah wrote in an April 2021 Instagram post, which featured the married duo happily chowing down on ice cream cones.

"We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it. For the record: This is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heartfelt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality. #married #really? #yeahtotally," the post continued, Hannah clearly grateful. Marriage equality in Australia passed in late 2017, two years behind the U.S. Her wife, Jenney Shamash, produced Hannah's 2020 sophomore Netflix special, Douglas, which earned the producer an Emmy nomination.

It was in Douglas that the newly world-famous Hannah revealed her autism diagnosis to the world. "It shifted the way that I understood myself. I was always operating on the false premise that everyone saw the world like I did," she told NPR in 2020.

"People on the spectrum ... sort of feel like an alien being dropped in from outer space, and you can't quite connect properly. Being on stage and making a room full of people laugh, felt like a connection I hadn't been able to establish in any other environment."

Jenney, who's worked as a producer in both London and New York, isn't too fond of social media, so you'll likely have to look out for her on Hannah's Instagram, where the comic frequently posts flannel-boasting selfies with her dogs. Fun fact: Hannah's Netflix special Douglas was named after the first dog she adopted as an adult!