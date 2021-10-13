Dave Chappelle Describes Himself as "Team TERF" in New Netflix Special

Comedian Dave Chappelle 's latest Netflix special, The Closer , has received a great deal of criticism from trans rights activists following its release on Oct. 5, 2021. The five-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Grammy Award winner came under widespread scrutiny for his jokes about trans people. So, what's going on? Is Dave Chappelle canceled?

So, why is Dave Chappelle being canceled? What did he say?

In The Closer, Dave revisits the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling's June 2020 tweets that implicitly attacked the transgender community. J.K. was called a TERF — which stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist — for "stating that sex is real" and doubling down to say it "isn't hate to speak the truth." In his new Netflix show, Dave describes himself as "Team TERF," stating that "gender is a fact."

"I'm team TERF ... Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact," Dave said, per Vanity Fair. "Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren't women, I am just saying that those p----es that they got ... you know what I mean? I'm not saying it's not p---y, but it's Beyond P---y or Impossible P---y."

Much like J.K.'s comments, Dave's jokes were met with disappointment. "Murdered. Beaten. Raped. Too many trans people experience violence. Nothing funny about that, and Black trans women suffer disproportionately. #DaveChappelle doesn't sound funny to me when I have to fear for people I love," tweeted @mayawiley.

"Nothing Dave Chappelle says changes the facts that trans women are women, trans men are men, non-binary people are non-binary, that LGBTQ+ people should live free of harm and discrimination. He is wrong. And Netflix has empowered him to be wrong loudly," wrote @ItsDanaWhite. As other Twitter users like @WeekesPrincess pointed out, Dave seems to believe that trans people don't experience racialized oppression and abuse. A handful of others had concerns about the quality of his jokes.