Joe Rogan Speaks to People Who Don't Care About Being "Woke"

On Sept. 1, 2021, he admitted that he had contracted virus on his Instagram . In the IGTV, he said that he had been traveling and when he got back home, he was feeling "weary, I got a headache, and I just felt, just run down."

As a precaution, Joe said he removed himself from his family, and overnight, the symptoms got worse. He said the next day, he got tested and it was confirmed that he does have COVID-19. He said he took all kinds of medications for it including the drug ivermectin.

According to the CDC, ivermectin is a medicine that is used to treat certain infections caused by parasites in horses. While it can be used by humans for certain things, it needs to be taken via the care of a doctor.