Joe Rogan’s Comments About COVID-19 Leave Listeners Wondering if He’s Vaccinated

At the beginning of 2020, it became very clear that media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic was going to be heavily weaponized in the political sphere. There was a bit of confusion propagated by the CDC and NIAID in the beginning when it came to masks. At first, we were advised against wearing masks unless they were N95s, but it was recommended that those be reserved for essential and frontline workers.

But then a month later, that recommendation changed, which was the start of a clear division between those who were pro- and anti-face coverings and eventually, pro- and anti-vaccine. This was the beginning of a greater social bifurcation regarding the severity of COVID-19, and tons of prominent media personalities, Joe Rogan included, shared their thoughts on the way the pandemic was handled.

Select sound bites from Rogan has folks wondering about his "stance" on the pandemic, and many are wondering: Has he been vaccinated?