Joe Rogan’s Comments About COVID-19 Leave Listeners Wondering if He’s Vaccinated

Aug. 11 2021, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
At the beginning of 2020, it became very clear that media coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic was going to be heavily weaponized in the political sphere. There was a bit of confusion propagated by the CDC and NIAID in the beginning when it came to masks. At first, we were advised against wearing masks unless they were N95s, but it was recommended that those be reserved for essential and frontline workers.
But then a month later, that recommendation changed, which was the start of a clear division between those who were pro- and anti-face coverings and eventually, pro- and anti-vaccine. This was the beginning of a greater social bifurcation regarding the severity of COVID-19, and tons of prominent media personalities, Joe Rogan included, shared their thoughts on the way the pandemic was handled.
Select sound bites from Rogan has folks wondering about his "stance" on the pandemic, and many are wondering: Has he been vaccinated?
Has Joe Rogan been vaccinated against COVID-19?
On his immensely successful podcast, Rogan told comedian Bill Burr during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that he doesn't wear masks outdoors and belittled the idea of wearing one. This, coupled with erroneous remarks he made about vaccines keeping certain virulent strains alive in individuals, thus opening the door for transmission in a larger population, has led many to believe the comedian is anti-vax.
Rogan, however, countered the claim, stating that while he believes vaccines can help some people, "young and healthy" individuals do not need to be vaccinated. This is false; no matter how young or healthy a person is, they are susceptible to a serious case of COVID-19 and would benefit from vaccination.
The comedian went on to further clarify his comments, stating, "I'm not an anti-vax person. I believe they're safe and encourage many people to take them."
It's safe to assume that Joe Rogan has indeed been vaccinated.
Working in entertainment, traveling to specific areas, and booking venues are much easier now. It's likely that Rogan, like many other traveling employees, would have received his COVID-19 vaccine. There's also the fact that he's discussed the benefits of vaccines and stated that he isn't against vaccinations.
Also, Rogan did state that both of his daughters contracted COVID-19 and thankfully recovered from the illness without any complications.
However, Joe Rogan has expressed his fear in mandating "vaccine passports."
During episode #1693 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comic warned that requiring public proof of vaccination in order to travel freely was moving the United States of America "one step closer" towards a dictatorship.
"When you give people freedom, you let people do whatever the f--k they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive,” Rogan said.
"But as soon as you put the boots to them, as soon as you tell them, 'You have to do this, or you can’t do that. You have to listen to me,' now you have a mini dictator. You have one step away from a king. One step closer. You’re moving one step closer to dictatorship. That’s what the f--k is happening," he continued.
"That's what's gonna happen with a vaccine passport. That's what gonna happen if they close borders."
There's been a growing debate as to whether or not COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in the wake of reports of new, looming variants of the virus.
California and New York City have already implemented widespread vaccine or regular testing stipulations for their federal employees, and some big companies, like Netflix and Walmart, are following suit.
