Joe Rogan Is Saying Adios to California and Moving His Podcast to Austin

When it comes to successful podcasts, there really aren't many that can hold a candle to comedian Joe Rogan's in terms of its breadth of guests, popularity, and earnings potential. The UFC commentator / comedian / host / actor earns a reported $40,000 to $75,000 per podcast episode, including sponsorships. He recently inked a $100 million Spotify deal, which set a record for podcast exclusivity.

Seeing as it's such an influential and profitable venture, people really want to know where Joe Rogan's podcasts is moving to.