Joe Rogan Is Saying Adios to California and Moving His Podcast to Austin

Joe Rogan Is Saying Adios to California and Moving His Podcast to AustinBy Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 16 2021, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
When it comes to successful podcasts, there really aren't many that can hold a candle to comedian Joe Rogan's in terms of its breadth of guests, popularity, and earnings potential. The UFC commentator / comedian / host / actor earns a reported $40,000 to $75,000 per podcast episode, including sponsorships. He recently inked a $100 million Spotify deal, which set a record for podcast exclusivity.
Seeing as it's such an influential and profitable venture, people really want to know where Joe Rogan's podcasts is moving to.
Joe Rogan has relocated his home (and possibly his podcast) to Austin, Tex.
The comedian's been pretty vocal about heading out to Texas after having enough of the coronavirus-inflicted lockdowns currently being implemented in California. Due to such, per Austonia, Joe acquired a $14 million luxury lake house on Lake Austin that is being billed as one of the biggest transactions in the area's history. Some outlets even quoted the home's price at closer to $28 million due to the fact that Texas is a non-disclosure state, meaning even appraisers can't get accurate pricing.
The podcasting phenom accepted a $100 million licensing deal with Spotify to relocate to Austin and host his namesake show there, and his acquisition of the massive estate proves he's there to stay. According to the publication, Joe's new digs boast 11,000 square feet of space with access to the lake on the property, a solarium, a recently added saltwater swimming pool, and a huge circular driveway with detached garages.
His move isn't shocking when you consider that Austin has been named the fastest-growing large city in America according to this Rice|Kinder Institute of Urban Research study, highlighting new startups and housing developments in the area.
While many people are maligning the changes in the area, especially the cost of living, it comes with the territory whenever a location receives a surge of growth as substantive as Austin, and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down, either.
Joe Rogan's podcast initially started in a studio he had created in his California home but then he transitioned to taping sessions at the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena (also known as Deathsquad Studios) on Nov. 24, 2011.
A year later, on Nov. 27, 2012, all of his podcasts took place in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.
Joe Rogan's Episode #1510 of the podcast, featuring George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell, is going viral.
Joe has called George one of the most important people when it comes to journalizing the existence of UFOs, and a discussion surrounding Bob Lazar came to light. Lazar has been labeled as a conspiracy theorist who claims that he was hired in the late 1980s in order to reverse-engineer UFOs and other alien technology for the United States government.
The 61-year-old Coral Gables, Fla. resident is the owner of United Nuclear Scientific Equipment and Supplies and was criminally charged with pandering and trade of illegal goods. His name often comes up in discussions on Area 51 and during the podcast, George said that "Bob knew a lot of stuff that he couldn't have known otherwise." Which only further deepens the mystery surrounding Lazar and his extraterrestrial claims.
Toward the end of the podcast, Joe says, "Of course there's something out there... There's no f--king way there's not," clearly indicating that he believes there are other intelligent forms of life past our own planet. Mathematically speaking, he's correct, according to this theorem.
Joe recently came under fire after old videos showed him laughing at comments comedian Joey Diaz made regarding female comics. It marked yet another instance where Twitter had, in recent years, rallied to "cancel" the podcast host. Prior to that, he was accused of being transphobic regarding his stance on transgender athletes fighting in women's divisions featuring individuals who were physically born female.