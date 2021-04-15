Lucille Ball Got Married Again After Divorcing 'I Love Lucy' Co-Star Desi Arnaz

Lucille Ball Got Married Again After Divorcing 'I Love Lucy' Co-Star Desi ArnazBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 15 2021, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
For those on the outside looking in, Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz had the perfect real-life marriage that mirrored the one of their fictional characters on I Love Lucy. However, that wasn't always the case and, after considering it more than once during their marriage, Lucille eventually filed for and was granted divorce from her first husband.
Lucille went on to marry again and her second husband, Gary Morton, was with her until her death in 1989. But because many don't know Lucille was married twice, there are lots of questions about the man who came after her on-screen husband.
Who was Lucille Ball's second husband?
In 1960, after the final episode of Lucille and Desi's show The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour aired, Lucille filed for divorce. The following year, she met and married Gary Morton, a comedian who had done the circuits at various summer resorts in the Catskills. He was also 13 years younger than Lucille, but the pair hit it off and they were married for more than 20 years.
After getting together, Lucille hired Gary at her production company, where he became a producer on various TV shows and even acted in some of them. According to a letter Lucille reportedly wrote to a friend of her relationship with Gary, he was just what she needed after a failed marriage that fizzled out more than once.
Lucille Ball's home in Beverly Hills as it was when she died. The home has been heavily remodeled since her death in 1989 pic.twitter.com/VLCYD4DDC4— Gene Loafo (@GeneLoafo) April 9, 2021
"Boy, did I pick a winner!" she wrote. "After 19 years with that Latin lover I never expected to marry again, but I'm glad I did!"
Lucille added in the letter, "When that first evening ended and Gary took me home, I felt more like myself than I had in months. I realized Gary had the natural humor of someone who loves to laugh and wants everyone to laugh with him. That made two of us."
Gary Morton married a professional golfer after Lucille Ball died.
When Lucille died, she left her estate to her two adult children and Gary. And in 1996, seven years after her death, Gary married professional golfer Susie McAllister. When Gary died in 1999, just a few years after their wedding, he left the remainder of Lucille's belongings to Susie.
She, in turn, auctioned off artwork, personal letters between Lucille and Gary, and even a car of Lucille's years later. Susie explained in the auction that she had kept the items out of respect for both Gary and Lucille, but was ready to part with them more than 10 years after Gary's death.
Did Lucille Ball have kids with her second husband?
Lucille was 50 years old when she and Gary got together. He was certainly younger, but they never had any children together. However, Lucille had two children with Desi: Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.
They both followed in their parents' footsteps of working in the entertainment business in film producing and performing. And with grandchildren who did the same, it's safe to say that Lucille's legacy has been kept alive and well.