Lucille Ball's Grandchildren Followed in Her Creative Footsteps

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz eloped in 1940. Just four years later, Lucille filed for divorce, but the two ended up reconciling. In July 1951, Lucille gave birth to daughter Lucie Désirée Arnaz, clearly naming their first daughter after themselves.

A year and a half later, Lucille and Desi welcomed their second child into the world, Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV, also known as Desi Arnaz, Jr.

When Lucille found out that she was pregnant with Desi Jr., I Love Lucy was one of the most popular and loved shows on television. So, the couple wrote the pregnancy into the show. In fact, Lucille’s planned cesarean section in real life was scheduled for the same date that her television character gave birth.