Lucille Ball's Commendable Career as an Actress Made Her a Millionaire

Few actresses have had as long-lasting an impact on Hollywood as Lucille Ball has. The star of I Love Lucy, various modeling gigs, and a slew of successful films from the 1930s to the 1980s, Lucille truly embodied everything that a leading lady in the film industry could be.

Accolades aside, Lucille also accrued a seriously impressive net worth during her time in the spotlight, diversifying her business and somehow always keeping her name in the conversation. The new film, Being the Ricardos, will likely dive into the behind-the-scenes details of her successes.

With that being said, what exactly was her net worth at the time of her death? Keep reading for a complete breakdown of her finances and career.