Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Two Children Followed in Their Parents' Footsteps

On July 17, 1951, just shy of her 40th birthday, Lucille gave birth to the couple's first child, Lucie Désireé Arnaz. A year and a half later, she gave birth to the couple's second child, Desiderio Alberto Arnaz IV, also known as Desi Arnaz Jr.

When Lucille was pregnant with Desi Jr., she and Desi Sr. wrote her pregnancy into the show, much to the chagrin of CBS.