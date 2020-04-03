Why Many Autism Parents and Activists Are Against Autism Speaks

If you want to donate time or money to autism advocacy and research, there are other organizations activists recommend. Here are a few:

Autism Self-Advocacy Network (ASAN): ASAN is run by and for autistic people with the goal of ensuring equal access, rights, and opportunities for the autism community.

Autistic Women and Nonbinary Network (AWN): Although autism is more common among people assigned male at birth, it can present in different ways for people who identify as female or nonbinary. AWN seeks to dispel common stereotypes and misinformation about autism spectrum disorders.

Global Autism Project: The Brooklyn based organization centers on training autism service providers and educators around the world with culturally relevant, sustainable practices. They also employ several autism self-advocates, and only four cents of every dollar raised is spent on fundraising.