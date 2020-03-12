Girl with Autism Talks About How Autism Is Different for Women In Viral Video

Paige Layle, a 19-year-old eyelash technician from Ontario, Canada, has autism. But because of how she looks and acts, most people assume that she doesn't.

"I get a lot that because I'm good-looking, nothing can be wrong with me — so I want to show that mental illness is diverse," Layle told BuzzFeed.

Men and women show varying traits when it comes to autism, and with most research focused around males, it can be very difficult for even trained physicians to spot the signs of autism in girls.