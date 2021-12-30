Are the Actors From 'As We See It' Also on the Autism Spectrum?

One user said, "Our [4-year-old] son was recently diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and I want to say Rick that I truly look to you [as] a positive example of what my son can accomplish!!"

Another parent chimed in with, "As an ASD parent with an 18-year-old ASD son, I am really looking forward to watching this. You are so awesome, Rick. Inspiring." This lovely show of support demonstrates a real need for representation. People thrive when they see others like them in the world and on television.