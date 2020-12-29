Most of Johnny Depp's Movies Aren't on Netflix Anymore

After a random tweet went viral claiming that Netflix removed all of Johnny Depp ’s movies from its available streaming collection, some of his most dedicated fans went wild ready to boycott the streaming platform. Hot on the heels of the legal troubles between Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, the possibility of Netflix removing his movies for the sake of saving face wasn't lost on his fans.

Now, they have their internet pitchforks ready. But did Netflix really quietly remove all of his movies in the middle of the night with no warning or explanation? It's not unheard of for networks to drop actors or even TV shows if the stars involved are also part of messy legal matters in real life. And, because that has been the case with Depp in 2020, his fans are worried that Netflix put the kibosh on his movies.