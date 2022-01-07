'The Tender Bar' Is Based on a Book by the Same Name

The movie is based on a true story, laid out in author J.R. Moerhringer’s memoir of the same title. The book details how J.R.'s uncle Charlie’s bar became a refuge for J.R. as he struggled with the absence of his biological father.

The book also recounts how J.R. found father figures in his uncle and the many patrons of his uncle’s bar, Dickens. On NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross, J.R. told the host that from a young age, he would hang out at the bar and that that was where he “got an education in.”