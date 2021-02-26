Here's How George Clooney Is Adjusting to Raising His Twins

Ever since, he seems to have taken a step back from being a Hollywood actor. Then, the couple welcomed twins into the world, making George retreat even more into his newly found domestic bliss.

In 2014, George Clooney shocked the world when he stopped being the world’s most eligible bachelor and married stunning human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney (neé Alamuddin).

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about George and Amal Clooney's children.

The actor has said that he plans to spend more time at home than ever, but three years after they were born, the world needs to know more about George Clooney's kids . Luckily, the actor recently started opening up a little about his homelife and fatherhood.

Who are George Clooney’s kids?

In 2017, three years after their wedding, George and Amal had their first kids together: twins Alexander and Ella. But since George and Amal are some of the few celebrities left in the world who don't have a social media presence, fans haven’t had a lot of chances to see pictures of George's kids or learn more about how he feels about life as a dad.

As it turns out, he’s loving it. The Midnight Sky actor and director told People that he always planned to spend more time with his family and he had chosen not to work as much since his marriage. Case in point: the Kentucky-born actor has been putting out a project a year, as opposed to the two to three films he used to headline annually.

Article continues below advertisement

George says he didn’t need the excuse of the COVID-19 pandemic to spend more time with his family since he “had every intention of focusing on them [anyway], putting them to bed at night and stuff ... we didn’t need to be forced into that.” Luckily, since the twins are just three years old, George doesn’t have to deal with homeschooling and can just enjoy spending time with them.

Source: getty

Article continues below advertisement

He spends his days reading books like Green Eggs and Ham, Curious George, and Peppa Pig to his kids and having singalongs to old Motown songs like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.” And while he does enjoy spending time with his kids, George acknowledged that his life has definitely changed a lot since they arrived and “the times I used to be able to sit back and read a book, that’s done for a while.”

Since the pandemic, he joked to W Magazine that he’s also taken on a lot of new hobbies like “two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f***ing day, because these kids are all slobs. Apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while.”